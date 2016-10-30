That Bill again

WHO would have expected the party in power – in our case, the coalition of parties called Barisan Nasional – would support a proposal by a party in the opposition to amend any existing legislation? Normally, it is the ruling party which initiates a new law or amends any provision of an existing one. But we are living in abnormal times.

Of course, every MP has the right to table a motion of his own. So has Hadi. But for reasons undisclosed, he did not want this motion debated in May, there and then, not until the October sitting of Parliament. Well, this is October. The time has come for a decision: to debate or not to debate the proposals contained in the Private Member’s Bill, assuming that the draft ever gets to the Second Reading stage at all.

On the face of it, this exercise looks like straight forward legislating; but this is a project of PAS, which governs Kelantan and is in opposition in the federal government. And mention Kelantan and PAS, many people invariably associate that party with the aim of establishing an Islamic government, first, beginning with Malaya in 1951, with a Leftist orientation and pro-Sukarno stance. Then of Malaysia, eventually.

There appears to be a certain assumption here – a certain bias if you like – but history has a way of explaining the present.

Then there is the perception of a certain link – rightly or wrongly – with the application of hudud in Kelantan. That state has been trying to introduce hudud law for Muslims there with the passing of an Enactment in 1993 of the Kelantan Syariah Criminal Code II. However, the authorities there have not been able to implement the law because the Federal Constitution is in the way. Get rid of that first, then the hudud law can be enforced in Kelantan. Other states may possibly follow suit. Who knows?

This uncertainty is the concern of many people in this country. Most think that one main legal system – the present common law system – is good enough for our purpose on earth. The real fear is that eventually the whole country may see the Syariah and the present legal system running parallel with one another, and often conflicting in certain aspects.

Unless and until the proponents of the amendment Bill can explain the absence or link between the proposals with the existing Kelantan enactment referred to above, the chances are that the Bill will remain a Bill in the Order Paper. And, if somehow or other it gets to be presented and debated in Parliament, it will not get the support that the advocates of the Bill need. There is a strong opposition to the Bill as it stands.

If this Bill is put to the vote it will cause a problem, indeed a dilemma, for the Members of Parliament from the BN, most of whom have made their stands crystal clear: not to support the Bill. One MP from BN has even threatened to resign his ministerial post if the Bill is passed. Others have threatened to pull out of BN if Hadi wins the day. Imagine the situation in the august House! One Bill can rattle a whole lot of parties in the coalition of partners, unnecessarily.

The Members of Parliament who profess the religion of Islam will be in a worse serba salah (dilemma) – to vote or not to vote. If they don’t, some self-appointed ‘religious experts’ threaten that they will berdosa; if they do, MPs of other religious faiths will feel that religion has come to separate them into voting blocks. Religion has become a national issue – which should not be made one.

The situation may develop into a crisis. They will be caught in a situation in which their ‘we-feeling’ stance is being tested in a legislative assembly before it is done in akhirat. Then they will have to explain to their constituents on earth why they voted for such a Bill. In a constituency with a multi-religious make-up, this issue may cause a political split – one that is unnecessary.

Why isn’t the Syariah Court (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act amendment made by Umno itself, not by PAS? That would have made life much easier, and a sure support from the non- Muslim legislators from the other parties in the coalition. Even from the opposition.

As things now stand, the Malaysian population, especially those in Sarawak and Sabah, need an assurance that the ‘Hadi Bill’ has no direct or indirect link with PAS’ quest for the implementation of hudud in Kelantan and that this exercise is confined to the amendment to Syariah (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965. No hidden agenda.

Who can assure us of that?

Further, what the people in Sarawak and Sabah would like to see is legislation to ensure that hudud shall not apply to non-Muslim Malaysians unless the Sarawakians or the Sabahans choose it through a referendum.

The Constitution guarantees Freedom of Religion. We demand that this be reconfirmed and guaranteed by all parties – no ifs or buts!

Comments can reach the writer via columnists@theborneopost.com.