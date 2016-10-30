Union wants Fed to reconsider closing teachers’ institutes

SIBU: Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS) calls for the issue of the proposed closing of two teacher training colleges in Sarawak to be discussed holistically, including viewing the impact of the move.

KGBS president Ahmad Malie said this was not just a matter of closing the colleges and accord them other functions.

“The issue also needs to take into consideration the effects of the proposal in order to mitigate the impact when closure becomes a reality,” he told thesundaypost.

Ahmad was commenting the recent report by The Borneo Post that Institut Pendidikan Guru (IPG) Miri and IPG Rejang are among nine teachers’ training institutes slated to be closed down and converted into polytechnics and vocational colleges announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in his budget speech on Oct 21.

Expressing shock over the news, he said teachers unions in particular, KGBS – one of the unions fighting for the welfare and betterment of teachers in Sarawak was never officially informed nor participated in any meetings with top leadership of Ministry of Education on the matter.

In this regard, KGBS opposed the move to close the two colleges in Sarawak if the news proved to be true.

He added that KGBS could not comprehend why there was a need to close the colleges in Sarawak when there were 27 such colleges throughout the country.

“If they need to close, maybe one from Sarawak – this is still acceptable, but (closing) two colleges is not practical. This is because the efforts by the state government to implement the 90/10 policy of filling 90 per cent of its teaching posts with Sarawakians by 2018 will be hampered by the closure of the the colleges.”

Besides the 90/10 policy, there is the issue of placement of lecturers from these colleges, which needs to be considered holistically as majority of the lecturers are senior teachers with vast experience.

“The next question is where will they be placed? Can’t just place them in schools as ordinary teachers when most of them are qualified to be headmasters or principals,” he added.

He said the same goes to students still continuing their studies in these colleges on where they will be placed, thus necessitating the issue to be thoroughly considered.

Meanwhile, Minister for Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah, who holds a watching brief for education development in Sarawak, had said she was not consulted on plans to close down or downsize the institutes.

Fatimah had also said she was still not clear on the fate of the institutes as she was only told about it on the sidelines of the International Conference on Education in Miri recently.

Fatimah welcomed any move by the federal government to create a bigger skilled workforce but she was unhappy with the transformation of existing IPGs in Sarawak, saying there were other ways for the federal government to develop skilled workforce.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Teachers’ Union president Jisin Nyud had also expressed shock over the latest announcement made by Najib on the teachers’ training institutes.

Like Fatimah, he too said in order to achieve the ratio of 90:10, Sarawak needed all the existing four teachers’ training colleges or institutes to produce enough teachers.