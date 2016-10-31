AirAsia X offers RM99 one-way fare

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia X, the pioneering long-haul low-cost carrier is offering promotional seats with base fares from RM99 one-way and daily flights giveaways in conjunction with its 9th anniversary.

AirAsia X Bhd chief executive officer, Benyamin Ismail, said to make the occasion memorable, the company was offering 99,999 promotional seats for guests to mirror the launch fare when it first operated its maiden route to Gold Coast, Australia in 2007, realising everyone’s dream to fly even after nine years.

“To top it off, we even commisioned an aircraft with a special anniversary livery dedicated to our guests and AirAsia Allstars, as they are both driving forces behind the airline.

“Returning to the black for three consecutive quarters is just a start; with solid hard work of the team, we are confident of achieving full-year profit and take the airline to greater heights,” Benyamin said in a statement today.

The anniversary promotion is available for booking at airasia.com and AirAsia’s mobile application from now until Nov 6, 2016, for travel period from Feb 6 to Oct 28, 2017.

Guests who will be taking AirAsia X flights departing Nov 2, 2016 will also enjoy ala-carte hot meals at only RM9 when they purchase on board, a 50 per cent discount from the menu price.

AirAsia X currently serves 23 destinations across Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East and Africa.

It has carried over 19 million guests since commencing operations in 2007. – Bernama