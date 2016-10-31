Bagnaia wins Moto3 class marred by accidents

SEPANG: Francesco Bagnaia of Pull & Bear Aspar Mahindra Team scored his first victory of the season which was marred by accidents at the Malaysian MotoGP at the Sepang Circuit, yesterday.

The 19-year-old Italian clocked 29 minutes 29.351 seconds with five laps remaining before the marshal hoisted the red flag after 14 riders were involved in six different accidents on the 5.5km length circuit, forcing the race to be stopped immediately.

Czech Republic’s Jakub Kornfeil of Drive M7 SIC Racing Team came in second 7.108 seconds adrift while the Netherlands rider, Bo Bendsneyder of Red Bull KTM Ajo KTM finished in third place, 7.253 seconds behind.

Reigning Moto3 champion, South Africa’s Brad Binder of Red Bull KTM Ajo, failed to finish the race after he was inviolved in an accident at Turn 6.

For the record, Bagnaia claimed his first podium finish in the eighth leg of MotoGP World Championship race held at Assen Circuit in the Netherlands in June.

Speaking at a press conference later, the young Italian noted that he was not happy with the way he picked up the victory as yesterday’s race was marred by multiple accidents especially at Turn 6, Turn 7 and also Turn 15.

“It was difficult to stay focused in the leading group as many riders behind me were involved in accidents but finishing first in today’s race is a good result for me and also for the team,” said Bagnaia, who claimed second spot at the British Grand Prix in September.

Sharing his views was Kornfeil who was delighted with the second-place finish despite falling at Turn 7 during the early part of the race due to slippery conditions. — Bernama