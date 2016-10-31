Banjarbaru ready to build modern traditional market

BANJARBARU, South Kalimantan: The Banjarbaru administration is ready to build a neat and clean traditional market with a modern concept to provide comfort for visitors, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

“Planning of modern traditional market development is already prepared and the land is also available,” said Deputy Mayor Darmawan Jaya Setiawan in Banjarbaru, Sunday.

He said the land to be built the market is at the Gawi Sabarataan Mini Stadium on Jalan RO Ulin, South Banjarbaru, which is planned to be moved to Guntung Manggis Village.

However, land in the village of Guntung Manggis donated by a third party is still problematic, so the market development plan is still awaiting the completion of the issue.

“The problem of land still continue to proceed and expected to be completed this year, so that the construction of market in the location of the stadium can be matured and realized in the near future,” he said.

He explained that the Government is still waiting for investors to build the market that is neat, clean and modern such as modern traditional market in Bumi Serpong Damai (BSD) Tangerang.

In addition, the government is still studying the Built, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) system if the construction is handed over to the investor with the limited time cooperative agreement.

“We are still looking for a suitable formula either assisted by investors with the BOT system or to build through pure budget (APBD) funds and aided by central and provincial administration,” he said.