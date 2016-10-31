Breast cancer survivors can call Pink Ribbon

Sharifah Hasidah (second left), who is patron of the Pink Ribbon Support Group Sarawak, viewing an group activity which includes home-made breast prostheses and modified mastectomy bras. Activities of the Pink Ribbon Support Group Sarawak includes creating awareness of breast cancer in schools, as early detection saves lives from the scourge. A booth manned by the Pink Ribbon Support Group Sarawak during an event in Kuching last year. Pink Ribbon’s outdoor activities include going to villages where survivors of breast cancer can find loneliness a traumatic experience without peer support.

KUCHING: The daily life of a breast cancer patient can be more tolerable when she has the support of her peers, and this is where Pink Ribbon Support Group Sarawak steps in.

It believes that no one should face breast cancer alone, as the group of enterprising women aims to help patients and survivors enhance their otherwise miserable lives – with a clear mission to tell young women out there that the disease is curable if detected early.

“We strongly believe that no one should face breast cancer alone. The cancer journey can be a most stressful experience and overwhelming, especially if you are alone. Allowing others like you to provide support and care can be life-changing and possibly life-saving,” the group said when welcoming all patients to join them.

The Pink Ribbon Support Group Sarawak is a group of people in similar life situations who meet on a regular basis to share their concerns and is a safe place to exchange ideas and continuity in the process of recovery and adaptation to the new condition.

Support groups are an important resource for breast cancer survivors. All studies show that support groups can provide an increased quality of life for people with breast cancer and survival. Participation in a support group has resulted in positive effects on psychological well-being.

An NGO, registered with ROS, the Pink Ribbon Group has members comprising breast cancer survivors, doctors, physiotherapists and nurses. Assistant Minister for Early Childhood Education and Family Development Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali is the patron while Sarawak General Hospital surgeon Dr Rokayah Julaihi is advisor and retired registered nurse and nursing lecturer Suriani Rapaiee, is the president. The group was formed on Oct 17 in 2012.

According to Dr Rokayah, the Pink Ribbon Support Group Sarawak gives patients more hope to cope with the emotional aspects by providing a safe, therapeutic channel to express what they think, feel, desire and to learn from others facing a similar dilemma.

“Everybody in this support group listens to each other in a trusting environment. As written in Fred Rogers’s book ‘Life’s Journeys’: “Anything that’s human is mentionable and anything that is mentionable can be more manageable. Talking about our feelings can make it become less overwhelming, less upsetting, and less scary. Peer support creates a sense of belonging, a sense of control, it helps to relieve suffering and reduces the feeling of helplessness and pain; and to cope well with side effects,” she said.

The group also offers social support to cancer survivors and participation in leisure activities can prevent social exclusion and loneliness.

Dr Rokayah said: “Having fun and entertainment is a powerful therapeutic resource as it removes persistent negative thoughts about the disease, fill their minds with pleasurable thoughts and remove fears.”

The group also aims to encourage patients to integrate in the community which acts as stimuli to feel more productive, useful, to go on with the joy of living and to evaluate themselves through group dynamics such making breast prostheses and sewing of mastectomy bras, thus enhancing self-esteem and self-worth.

It also provides and shares knowledge on the disease and its treatment helps to reinforce control over their bodies, adopting preventive measures apart from providing physical needs such as a supply of breast prostheses and mastectomy bra to survivors. These help to build their confidence with improved body-image, said Dr Rokayah.

“On joining the fight against breast cancer, Pink Support Group involves in raising awareness by giving talk on breast cancer, breast self-examination demonstrations and breast screening,” she said.

Early detection through breast self-examination regularly is the best way to nip breast cancer in the bud. Breast cancer awareness for the community through schools, NGOs and out-reach programme is an on-going activity.

Pink Ribbon Support Group Sarawak is now in the process of raising funds to one day build a dream centre for survivors so it can deliver emotional, psychological and physical support in a professional way for a better impact on society. The group wants a positive impact for survivors.

Survivors need a better quality of life, to manage life with no fear, have a sense of belonging with self-confidence, a sense of worthiness, less stress, improve body image and self-esteem, looking forward to a joyful life when hope is instilled, to be stronger and more resilient, said Dr Rokayah in honour of the International Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October) and Breast Cancer Survivors.

In organization of events, the group collaborates with several government agencies and local councils like DBKU, family and women-related groups.

Breast cancer is a major cause of death worldwide and locally. It is also the most common cancer in women. It is estimated that one out of eight women (about 12 per cent) in the USA will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime.

However there is still a relative scarcity of data on breast cancer in the Sarawakian population.

An eight-year review of data collection in Surgical Clinic of Sarawak General Hospital on breast cancer cases (from July 2007 to June 2015) evaluated 764 patients with age ranging from 17 to 91 years old and a peak age group of 41 to 55.

Malay women make up of 36.1 per cent of patients while Chinese patients make up 36.9 per cent. Although the majority of Sarawak population is Dayak, their women made up less than a quarter of patients (23.4 per cent).

Only two per cent of patients are diagnosed with early breast cancer. Fourteen per cent of patients are at stage 1 of the disease, 48 per cent of patients at stage 2 of disease; and 15 per cent of patients at stage 3 (stage 4 borders on terminal phase).

Twenty-one per cent of these patients are with metastatic (secondary tumour from primary site) disease. About 74.7 per cent of these patients opted for non-conserving surgery whilst only 17.9 per cent of the patients opted for breast conserving surgery. Less than one per cent of patients underwent reconstructive surgery.

Dr Rokayah said: “Sarawakian women are becoming more aware of breast cancer, however there is still a huge percentage of women who are diagnosed late in the disease. Despite yearly screening programs and public outreach programmes, many are still unaware that early breast cancer is curable. Public understanding should be enhanced to encourage patients to check early.”

Those who wish to donate can forward a cheque to: Persatuan Kumpulan Sokongan Pink Ribbon, Account number 21121200029374 of RHB Bank.

The group also provides breast cancer patients and survivors with home-made breast prostheses, modified mastectomy bras, stress balls and hair wig (on loan basis).

Pink Ribbon Support Group Sarawak also provides free breast cancer and demonstration on breast self-examination. The public may contact Suriani at 019-8890412, Hajijah Zakaria (013-5661657) and Rosmina Ahmat (012-8810751) for details and clarification.