Charity run raises RM25,000 for student welfare fund

Clement (left) getting ready to flag off the runners. — Photos by Peter Boon

SIBU: University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS) exceeded its own expectations when 520 participants took part in its Charity Run here yesterday, raising more than RM25,000 for the institution’s student welfare fund in the process.

UCTS senior manager for student development and services Clement Langet Sabang expressed his delight over the big increase in numbers, from just below 300 last year.

“In fact, we were very surprised by the large number of participants this year …. I think this is the biggest number for us and so, it is a record of sorts,” he told reporters after flagging off the run.

The event, which is into its second year, was sponsored by Hock Peng Organisation, Daesco, Giant, Oil Town Signcraft Centre, Ta Ann, Computer World Centre, Sibu IT Enterprise, Star Tech Alliance Sdn Bhd and KTS Trading Sdn Bhd, while X Sport’s Club provided the technical support.

Also present were UCTS head of human capital Jimmy De Rozario, dean of postgraduate studies Dr Hii Siew Ling and Joanna Eng of X Sport’s Club.

The run was divided into five categories: Category A (men’s veteran – aged 40 and above); Category B (women’s veteran – aged 40 and above); Category C (men’s open); Category D (women’s open); and Category E (Fun Run). With the exception of the Fun Run which was 5km long, the rest of the categories entailed a distance of 12km.

A lucky draw session was also held.

Clement, who is also the event chairman, added that their main goal was to raise funds for the university’s needy students to ease their financial burden.

“I think it is very encouraging. It shows the public are supportive of our efforts, and appreciate what we are doing for needy students. We raised more than RM25,000 to be used for their welfare.

“We have students coming from different backgrounds, including from rural areas to study at the university. Here, we are doing our best to lighten their burden when they are with us in the university.”

Amongst others, the charity run was geared towards getting Sibu folk to practise a healthier lifestyle through exercise as well as to build better rapport between participants and UCTS staff and enable the public to learn more about the university and its state-of-the-art facilities, Clement added.

Based on the overwhelming response to this year’s run, the university hoped to organise a bigger event next year to attract more people, he said, noting that as the student population grows, there would be more students in need of help.

Meanwhile, event deputy chairman Saiful Norahim, revealed that Categories A, C and D had a total of some 190 participants while in Category E, there were 320 participants. No participants had registered for Category B.

Saiful attributed this year’s large increase in runners partly to the trend of participants signing up for various runs to collect medals and t-shirts.