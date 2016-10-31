Collision claims life of 8-year-old girl

KUCHING: An eight-year-old girl was pronounced dead at Sarikei Hospital where she was treated for injuries resulting from an accident last Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Efyney Penzly Effendy, was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Sarikei Hospital following the incident which occurred around 6.30am.

She was pronounced dead around 6.30pm on the same day.

The deceased was with her father in a Perodua Axia, driven by a third person, when the hatchback was said to have lost control, skidded to the opposite lane and collided with an oncoming heavy vehicle.

Both the deceased’s father and the driver sustained injuries as a result of the collision which happened along Betong-Sarikei Road.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy director DSP Alexson Naga Chabu confirmed this case yesterday.

The authority is looking into the incident under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.