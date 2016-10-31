Cooperatives not SMEs, say entrepreneurs

KUALA TERENGGANU: The proposal for the government to recognise cooperative as a form of small and medium enterprise (SME) business is seen as not accurate by some entrepreneur associations.

This is because cooperative entities are different from companies or SMEs, in fact, the proposal by Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Bhd (Angkasa) president Datuk Abd Fattah Abdullah should be reviewed.

Terengganu Bumiputera Youth Entrepreneurs Association (PATUT) president Amir Long said Angkasa should focus on the long-term planning to empower the more than 12,796 cooperatives nationwide comprising over 7.4 million members.

He said based on research, only 30 per cent of the cooperatives registered in the country were active while the rest were inactive as they were unable to compete with the companies.

“Focus on empowerment in a more orderly manner is more important to ensure the cooperative members get the benefits from the funds given by the Cooperative Commission of Malaysia. In foreign countries, cooperative sector is the third economic mover after the public and private sectors,” he told Bernama.

Elaborating, he said Japan and South Korea were far more developed than Malaysia with the corporate sector spearheading their economies, but still rely on the cooperative movement as a way of live.

“Their cooperatives are very successful that they control the food supply and agricultural production.

“In Switzerland, Sweden, Germany and Holland, the cooperative movement controls the food supply and hypermarkets. The cooperatives’ objective is very different from corporates or SMEs even though both want to strive in the economy.

“Companies want to make as much profit without considering the social impact on those involved, but for cooperatives, profit is not the key objective, they prioritise benefits to members, in terms of economy, as well as, social,” he said, adding profit from cooperative business was mainly for expansion. — Bernama