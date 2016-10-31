Covas against record-breaking feats that encourage mass wastage

KUCHING: A consumer group has expressed its utter disapproval of any record-breaking feat that ends up with unnecessary waste, particularly one that involves food.

The Consumers Voice Association Sarawak (Covas) president Michael Tiong, in a statement, said such attempt should not be encouraged.

“The organiser might have a good intention in creating a record for Sarawak, but the flushing of such consumable delicacy received a consequential feedback from the public. When this happened, many would definitely pinpoint all the negative emphasis,” he said in responding to a recent attempt by a local mall to make it into the Malaysia Book of Records by producing the biggest bowl of Sarawak Laksa.

Tiong said Covas was highly against any form of food wastage, but did not agree with the enactment of laws by the government as such big-scale record-breaking feat did not happen every day.

Tiong, however, acknowledged that food wastage happened daily.

“Sometimes, we throw away food that we can’t finish, or the leftovers or food that has expired. This said, seeing a big-scale wastage from a record-breaking attempt should make us ponder upon our own attitude before placing any judgement on the organiser,” he explained.

On Friday, a mall displayed a giant bowl of Sarawak Laksa containing what was equivalent to about 1,500 servings of the local dish as an attempt to enter the record books. However, the whole bowlful of ‘laksa’ was disposed of later that day – an act that prompted criticisms from the public, many of whom had expressed their distaste via social media.

It is said that it took 15 cooks 18 hours to prepare the dish, using massive amount of ingredients such as 100kg of Sarawak Laksa paste, 225kg of ‘bihun’ (rice vermicelli), 90kg of prawns, over 1,000 eggs, 90kg of bean sprouts and 80kg of chicken meat – all of which filled a 1.3m-deep and 3.1m-wide custom-made bowl.

“Farmers toil to harvest paddy for rice which is then turned into ‘bihun’, collect eggs from the barns, gather beansprouts and chillies from the farms, and feed the chickens for their meat; while fishermen brave the sea in bad weather and ply crocodile-infested rivers, risking their lives to haul some catch.

“All the contributions by these people, who work hard to gather the food supply, go to complete waste when the final finished dish is not even consumed,” Tiong lamented.

He believed that the organiser should have come up with a way that would enable the record-breaking dish to be consumed safely by the people.

“I believe such wastage is an insult to all the related food suppliers. I also believed that the record-breaking attempt would not have received such a negative reciprocation

had the organiser distributed the ‘laksa’ in the name of charity like giving it to the homeless, poor families, the needy and even to tourists.”