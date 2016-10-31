Crocs mistake humans for primates, claims MNS Miri chief

Soh (donning hat), Soswe members and guests after the sharing session. Musa is at left, Jamila at right and Diana at right, back row.

MIRI: Human flesh is not anywhere near the top of a crocodile’s menu, according to Musa Musbah, who is head of Malaysian Nature Society (MNS), Miri Chapter.

He explained that crocodiles feed on monkeys, and they attack humans as they mistake them for primates.

“We have to understand that the crocodiles are wild animals that rely on their instincts to feed. Scientists have proven that the reptiles attack in different scenarios,” he said during a ‘Books Sharing’ session at Gymkhana Club Miri (GCM) here last Saturday.

At the session, Musa shared on the topic ‘Crocodiles in Miri’, following the recent announcement to hunt and cull crocodiles to reduce risk to human lives due to the increasing population of the reptiles migrating into the sea or streams in rural areas. Also sharing their topics were entrepreneur Diana Rose and Jamila Abdul Basah.

The book sharing is one of the Society of English Writers Northern Zone’s (Soswe) monthly activities for members. It was formed in 1997 by a group of enthusiastic writers from various professions who shared a common interest in writing, and registered in 2002.

Its secretary Jennie Soh said it aimed to get Sarawakian members based in Sarawak interested in writing in any genre.

“Our inaugural meeting was held at Grand Palace and the first pro tem committee formed on Nov 24, 1997, led by Abby Lau, a journalist with a local newspaper organisation,” she said.

She encouraged local writers to write about activities that emphasise the socio-cultural aspects of Sarawak, and get their articles published. Those interested in writing may join Soswe, membership open to all Sarawakians aged 18 years and above living in Sarawak and have a passion for writing.

Those from outside the state may apply to be affiliate members. For more information, email or call Soh at 016-8883679 or email jsohyankhoon@gmail.com