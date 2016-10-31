DAP a party that defends Sarawak’s rights — Guan Eng

SIBU: DAP is proud to be a political party to consistently defend, preserve and promote the rights of Sarawakians.

In stating this, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said this principled stand on behalf of Sarawakians was proudly amplified by DAP leader Lim Kit Siang and leading DAP MPs voting against the 1976 amendments to Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution, which diluted, diminished and reduced the historic role of Sarawak in forming Malaysia.

“The 1976 Federal Constitution amendments had downgraded the status of Sarawak from being an equal partner with Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia to being a mere one of the 14 states comprising the Malaysian Federation.

“To reverse the downgrade of Sarawak’s status, Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution must be amended back to its original status to restore the rightful position of both Sabah and Sarawak that was agreed upon in 1963,” he said in his address at the DAP Sarawak 18th State Annual Convention here yesterday. His speech was read out by DAP national vice-chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

Guan Eng, who is also the Chief Minister of Penang, said DAP had proposed this during the Sarawak state elections, without any response from either Barisan Nasional (BN) or Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

“What is the point of the Sarawak state government tabling a motion at the State Legislative Assembly next month to reclaim Sarawak’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement of 1963 if BN in Putrajaya chooses to continue ignoring it?”