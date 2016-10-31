DAP fights for fairness, says Chong

SIBU: Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak will fight for fairness, justice and good governance, and a united Malaysia.

In doing so, its chairman Chong Chieng Jen said the party would not be swayed by the politics of hate advocated by certain quarters but would continue to fight for the interest and rights of Sarawakians.

“Since DAP Sarawak was formed in 1978, for the past 38 years, we have continuously and unwaveringly fought for the interest of the people of Sarawak against exploitation and oppression by the rich and powerful. This we will continue,” he said in his address at the DAP Sarawak 18th State Annual Convention here yesterday.

Chong, who is also the Bandar Kuching MP and Kota Sentosa assemblyman, said the party would continue to strive for the policies expounded in the 2014 Bintulu Declaration on institutionalising transparency and accountability in all government decisions, home-ownership scheme, security of land ownership, free and efficient public bus system, revival of English education and equitable distribution of wealth to all Sarawakians.

He also said DAP would continue to push for the decentralisation of power by the federal government, which included 20 per cent oil and gas royalty to the state, return of 50 per cent of all tax revenues generated and collected in Sarawak, review of the Ninth Schedule of the Federal Constitution to devolve powers of education and healthcare to Sarawak, as well as partial autonomy over its own police force.

“We have come a long way since the formation of the party. For decades, there was not even the slightest possibility of changing the government.

“However, things were different after 2008, and in 2013, we gained further strength. Tremendous work and sacrifices have been made for us to achieve the present position.

“For our own future and that of our children, let us stay focused and work extra hard in the

coming year to fight and win over Barisan Nasional in the 14th general election,” he said.