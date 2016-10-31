Dudong rep helps SK Assan Nunggang upgrade amenities

Tiong (third left) hands over a trophy to the representative of a speak takraw team. Standing in between is school principal Su.

SIBU: Dudong assemblyman Datuk Tiong Thai King is reaching out to SK Assan Nunggang in his constituency to help upgrade the school’s infrastructure facilities.

In closing the school’s parent-teacher association (PTA) sports day last Saturday, Tiong, who is also Sibu Municipal Council chairman, said he was concerned with the inadequate facilities at the school.

Tiong also announced a donation of RM1,500 for the school sports event this year and approved a RM35,000 grant for the reconstruction of a footpath and another RM100,000 under the Rural Transformation Project for the school to build a hall.

His announcement came after the school principal Su Siong King issued a plea to build the footpath and the multi-purpose hall; she also asked for financial help for the school sports event this year.

Tiong said he was touched by the school’s commitment in building goodwill among teachers and parents to create a conducive environment for the education of rural pupils.

He also thanked the community for supporting Barisan Nasional in the last election and for electing him as their representative, adding that he would continue to push through the government’s rural development plan.

There are 22 pupils in SK Assan Nunggang, mostly children from the neighbouring longhouses in the outskirts of Durin.