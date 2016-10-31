Fleet-footed Ling outpaces rivals at UCTS charity run

Ling Tai Ming

SIBU: Ling Tai Ming from Bintulu was a class above the rest in the 12 km-men’s open (Category C) as he finished ahead of his competition during the University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS) Charity Run 2016 yesterday.

Mohd Akmal Asyraaf and Loh Leong Hua meanwhile, had to be contented with second and third place respectively.

Ling, who helps out in his family’s business, revealed that this was not his first competition and that he ran an average of 100km every week to keep himself in competitive shape, running between 15km and 16km daily.

“The biggest run that I have taken part in so far is the Penang Ultra 100 which was a 100km challenge,” he said.

On his food intake, he said he had taken his favourite food and drink – bananas and ‘kopi-O’ – before the charity run.

“I am satisfied with my performance today (yesterday),” he added.

In the 5km-Fun Run (Category E) SMK Sacred Heart Form Four student Loi Ming Shen emerged as the winner, while Jetris Foo placed second and Lucas Wong, third.

Loi revealed that he trained regularly and loved to go jogging in parks.

The results for the other categories are – Category A (men’s veteran – aged 40 and above): Ang Ming Chung (champion), Leong Bee Voon (second) and Wong Chii Kai (third); Category D (women’s open): Tho Siaw Khim (champion), Lee Leh Hua (second place) and Ling Mee Eng (third place). Runners in both categories were required to complete a distance of 12km.

No participants were registered for Category B (women’s veteran – aged 40 and above).