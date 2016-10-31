Foreigner pronounced dead at reflexology centre

Policemen transport the body to the police truck.

MIRI: An elderly foreigner died at a reflexology centre here yesterday.

It is learned that the 66-year-old man arrived at the centre around 2pm and booked a session there.

However, the masseur sensed something was amiss when his client remained motionless after the session ended.

The masseur immediately notified his supervisor who after having checked the client himself, placed an emergency call to Miri Hospital.

The paramedics, upon their arrival about the same time as the police, conducted a check on the elderly man. However, they could not do anything else apart from pronouncing him dead on site.

The body was later taken to Miri Hospital mortuary.

Police have classified the case as sudden death.