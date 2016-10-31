Latest News Lite Stories 

Google’s Halloween Doodle features fun, interactive browser game

Russell Ting
A screenshot of Google's Halloween 2016 Doodle, which features an interactive game with simple controls and gameplay.

KUCHING: Google has once again worked its magic to create a fun distraction for all ages in the form of an interactive Doodle this Halloween.

Clicking the logo on Google’s homepage will take users on an adventure featuring a black cat named Momo on a mission to rescue her school of magic.

By matching corresponding symbols using a mouse, users will be able to vanquish the scores of enemy ghosts that float ever closer to Momo.

Letting too many ghosts touch Momo will also result in a Game Over.

The simplistic gameplay and premise makes for a fun distraction, and the game has five levels to clear. Users will also receive a score depending on their performance.

According to Google, the inspiration for this year’s cat spell-casting game came from a real-life black cat named Momo that belongs to Doodler Juliana Chen.

“It seemed like a good opportunity for a cat hero, since the winner of last year’s Candy Cup Doodle was Yellow Witch and her black cat.

“Doodling for a whole Doodle game was very exciting for us. We had so many ideas for elaborate symbols to draw, like a witch’s hat that would appear on the character’s head after it was drawn! In the end we decided that for a short game against the clock, simple was better,” Google said on its Doodle page.

Give the game a try this Halloween by clicking here.

