Harley Owners Group to hold bike rally from Sept 8 to 17 next year

Abang Johari (centre), flanked by Wong (fourth left) and Choo, with the committee members of HOG Sarawak and HOG Malaysia.

KUCHING: The Harley Owners Group (HOG) Sarawak Chapter and HOG-Malaysia Chapter are revving up to host HOG Sarawak Rally, running from Sept 8 to 17 next year.

The gathering is expected to attract 300 Harley bikers from over 20 countries, and it will be HOG Sarawak’s first mega event endorsed by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

The event aims to bring together Harley-Davidson bikers and enthusiasts from across the region for a series of exciting activities such as motorcycle clinics and motorcycle professional courses.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg believed that the rally would foster economic ties and social interaction between various regions – namely Brunei, Malaysia and Indonesia.

“We hope that by 2017 certain segments of the Pan Borneo Highway will be completed, which will enable you to have a beautiful ride throughout the rally. As you know, the state government is upgrading its transportation system, and perhaps the ride would be from Sarawak to Sabah and then continue to Pontianak, Kalimantan.

“We (state government) will definitely give a certain input for you to move forward and it has economic benefit out of it.

“I will plan my budget for this event, for which we will form a committee, and I will instruct my officers to work with you and properly plan for the rally.”

Abang Johari said this at the launch of HOG Kuching Sarawak Chapter by HOG-Malaysia Chapter director Choo Kai Mun, which was held at Century Hotel here on Saturday night and was attended by some 200 Harley bikers, including HOG Kuching Sarawak Chapter chief Eric Wong.

Abang Johari further said through such an event, members from various chapters would be able to exchange contacts and ideas, and explore ways to collaborate.

One of the possibilities of collaboration, he suggested, would be to enter into a partnership towards establishing a service centre focusing on after-sale services as well as expert consultation for Harley owners.

“I’m sure that this chapter will forge a bond of friendship with the other chapters in Malaysia, followed by chapters in Asean and then maybe, the international bikers community.”

The deputy chief minister said by organising the event here, the participants would be able to learn the culture of the local communities and at the same time, promoting Sarawak as a premier tourism destination to Harley Davidson’s enthusiasts from around the

world.

Meanwhile, the objective of setting up HOG Sarawak Chapter is to promote the Harley Davidson motorcycle culture and also to organise charity events for the local community.

HOG Malaysia was officially formed and registered with the Registrar of Societies in 1994, and recognised by Harley Owners Group International as ‘Chapter 9332’.