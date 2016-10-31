Indonesian songstress admires Dayak music industry in Sarawak

Cita strikes a ‘girly’ pose during her performance at BCCK.

KUCHING: The Dayak music industry in Sarawak is definitely going in the right direction with the establishment of many viable platforms such as the Dayak Music Awards (AMD).

Indonesian artiste Cita Citata told reporters this prior to the awards show at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) on Saturday, where her feature performance was the highlight of the night.

“It’s nice to see that the industry has such a prestigious award for Dayak musicians because being a musician myself, any sort of encouragement and support is needed if industry were to move to another level.

“Apart from this, I have nothing but pride in seeing the Dayak music industry develop,” she said, disclosing a thing about her that not many fans knew before – that she has Dayak ancestry.

“I was born in Banjarmasin, the capital of South Kalimantan in Indonesia. I can confirm to you that I do have Dayak ancestry,” said Cita, adding that it was her first time to the state.

The petite 22-year-old, whose contemporary ‘dangdut’ hits include the hugely popular ‘Sakitnya Tuh Di Sini’ and ‘Perawan Atau Janda’, said she was certainly savouring her experience here.

“Kuching is such as wonderful city. Honestly, I never knew that I had a huge following here. I’m just glad that my music has managed to make its way here, and just seeing the people here recognise my songs really makes me happy,” said the artiste, who made a special appearance at Plaza Merdeka here prior to performing at BCCK.

Adding on, Cita said although ‘dangdut’ music had brought her to fame, she would like to venture into other genres as well.

“I’m enjoying myself right now, but I wouldn’t want to be known only as a ‘dangdut’ singer. I actually started out with jazz and most definitely, I would want to explore other genres as well,” she said.

Cita was right about her having a huge local fan base here – thousands of them flocked to BCCK just to see her on stage.

She was a natural performer, interacting actively with the crowd and using every corner of the hall to make sure that she could get close to each and every person there.

She even brought a number of guests to the stage, where she got them singing and dancing with her during a number.

Cita entertained the audience with six songs that night, including her mega-hits

‘Goyang Dumang’, ‘Sakitnya Tuh Di Sini’ and ‘Perawan Atau Janda’.