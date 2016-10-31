Investigate info that Soros is funding Bersih – Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The information that hedge fund billionaire George Soros is funding Bersih, Merdeka Centre and Malaysiakini must be investigated, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

He said the investigation must also be done empirically, that is by means of observation and scientific experimentation.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, said it was not the question of ‘who was funded’ and ‘why’, but more of the question of foreign involvement in national politics.

“There is no need for foreign involvement, let alone in terms of political funding, either to go against or to support any organisations or individuals,” he told reporters after the launch of the book, Being Abdullah Badawi, here today.

It was reported that a foreign group chaired by Soros had been funding several local organisations in its programmes to influence the outcome of the next general election.

When asked about the call made by several leaders for the organisations involved to be investigated, Ahmad Zahid said it would be done if a police report was made on the issue.

“Let them lodge the police report first. We will act on it. We are not subject to speculation or mere suggestion,” he said. – Bernama