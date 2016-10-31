Japan to continue whaling, challenges IWC

TOKYO: Japan plans to continue its whaling program with scientific ends despite the non-binding resolution recently approved by the International Whaling Commission (IWC) to increase surveillance on such activities, local media reported.

The resolution was approved during a five-day plenary session of the Commission which closed on Friday in Portoroz, Slovenia.

Among the main issues on the meeting’s agenda was Japan’s decision to resume whaling in the Antarctica in December 2015.

Previously, Japan had suspended the program as a consequence of a ruling from the International Court of Justice.

At the meeting, the Japanese representatives presented their arguments in an effort to find the members’ understanding, saying that whaling with scientific ends complies with the restrictions imposed by the Court.

However, Japan was the target of strong criticisms by Australia and other countries that oppose that practice.

On Thursday, the meeting approved a resolution submitted by Australia and other countries to increase the number of procedures to be followed to engage in whaling with scientific purposes. – Bernama