Kapit and Sarikei in Liga Rakyat stalemate

The Kapit footballers.

KAPIT: Kapit and Sarikei fought to a scoreless draw in front of a few hundred spectators at the Kapit Sports Field last Saturday.

The match was Kapit’s third in the current Liga Bolasepak Rakyat.

The team had beaten Sibu 3-0 and drew 2-2 against Betong.

They were led by team manager Kennedy Kuyang, who is also Kapit Division Football Association president, and coach Jerry Tanny.

The Kapit starters were Willy Rayang, Stevenson Unggah, Mohd Hisyam, Hilson Hingan, Mohd Nazri Yunos, Ahmad Akhmal, Mohd Ridwan, Jonathan Anttau, Clifford Unggam and Awangku Izwan while goal keeper Ricky Anchang.

Reserve players were Tharience Victoria, Gibson Andrew Puing, Victor Dammo, Gilbert Dominic, Mohd Afiq Afifi, Marvew Meringgai and Abdul Qarim.

Sarikei, under team manager Khairuddin Qalam and coach Wan Abidin Awang, was represented by Mohd Syawai Effendy, Alexander Jerom, Anald Hadhzrul, Jackson Lampong, Nelson Minila, Aeanul Qadzrayn, Nurfad Zliudin, Mohd Nor Hafiz, Mohd Afidzul, Mohd Fazli Maula, Mohd Shahrul Nizan, Mohd Al-Faris and Saeed Owallid.