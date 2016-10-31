Lin En wins national U12 tennis title

Tan Lin En with his medal and certificate.

KUCHING: State junior player Tan Lin En scored a major breakthrough when he won the Boys U12 singles title at the 8th and final leg of the Lawn Tennis Association of Malaysia (LTAM) Junior Tour in Ipoh, Perak recently.

Lin En, who turned 12 last month, revealed his potential and strong character to beat seeded players en route to the final.

The unseeded Sarawak lad beat 12th seed Izmal Farrough of Selangor 6-2, 6-1 in the second round, eighth seed Ahmad Fahmi Liza from Negeri Sembilan 6-2, 6-3 in the third round, upset top seed Hayden Khoo Menon of Selangor 6-4, 6-2 in the last eight before claiming the scalp of fourth seed Jared Leong JS also of Selangor 7-5, 6-3 in the semi-finals.

It took Lin En three sets to tame second seed Jayden Wong Ye Li of Selangor 6-0, 0-6, 7-6(3) in the final.

Meanwhile, Muhd Aiman Hamdan reached the semi-finals of the Boys U16 singles when he lost 4-6, 2-6 to Danial Farid.

Muhd Sufri made it to the quarterfinals of the Boys U14 singles and first-timer Tan Xin Hung entered the Girls U12 doubles semi-finals and was a quarterfinalist in the Girls U12 singles.

“Our players have shown encouraging results and good progress training extensively under the Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) tennis development programme since beginning of 2016,” said Sarawak head coach Deen Hisham Abdullah Tan.

According to him, the SLTA tennis training programme covers extensive and progressive development for young tennis talents aged between eight and 14.

The programme include teaching young talents to be competent in the technical, tactical, mental and physical aspects of the game.

Training starts at 8.30am until 11am for advanced players every Tuesday until Sunday and from 3.30pm to 6.30pm for afternoon sessions.