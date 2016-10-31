MCC objects federal govt’s plan to implement road charge at entry points in S’wak

MIRI: The Miri City Council (MCC) has stated that it is against the federal government’s plan to extend the implementation of road charge (RC) to entry points in Sarawak.

Its chairman Adam Yii said the implementation of RC at Miri’s Sarawak-Brunei territorial borders will affect the Resort City’s economic development adversely.

“We strongly oppose the implementation of road charge at our immigration check point in Sungai Tujoh.

“The decision has to be reciprocal only if the Brunei government starts charging Malaysian registered vehicles for entering their territory, like what the Singapore government does.

“At the moment, the Brunei government is not charging our vehicles, so there is no reason for us to collect road charge for them to enter Sarawak through the Sungai Tujoh immigration check point,” he told the media after chairing a full council meeting today (Oct 31).

Transport Minister Dato’ Sri Liow Tiong Lai announced on Thursday the government’s decision to enforce the implementation of RC at Johor Bahru’s border to foreign-registered vehicles from Singapore from Nov 1 onwards.

Liow said a similar effort would be also implemented in stages at Malaysian borders in Thailand, Indonesia and Brunei Darussalam.

“The federal government does not know our local commission and they are supposed to consult with us first before making such a decision.

“This decision would only jeopardize tourism and economic activities in the city,” Yii added.