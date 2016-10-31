‘Micro-entrepreneurship can help break poverty cycle’

Fatimah (centre), with Dr Abdul Rahman on her left, presents a certificate to one of the carnival participants after the official opening.

KUCHING: The ‘Welfare Micro-Entrepreneurs’ (UMK) programme can serve as the means for the poor to change

their lives for the better, with assistance from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the Welfare Department.

According to Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk

Fatimah Abdullah, the brand ‘Wellbest’ (‘Welfare at its Best’) under UMK will represent products and offerings by micro-businesses, particularly the clients of the Welfare Department.

“This initiative is in line with our policy in which we give the ‘lure rather than the fish itself’.

“We want them (the poor) to come out of poverty and stay above the line,” the minister said in her opening remarks at ‘Welfare Micro-Entrepreneurs Carnival 2016’ run by the state Welfare Department at Padang Merdeka yesterday, where Assistant Minister of Welfare and Community Wellbeing Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail was also present.

On Wellbest, Fatimah said products under this brand would be registered as trademark with the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO) next year – a move slated for strengthening the brand’s position in the market.

She pointed out that the clients of the Welfare Department would need support from the public and they could assist by buying Wellbest range of products.

“Assistance itself is not sufficient as we want more of the Welfare Department clients to exit (from becoming clients) and earn better incomes,” she said.

Fatimah also expressed her hope that the initiative would help Welfare Department clientsto become successful entrepreneurs and in this regard, she viewed social media as the key promotional platform.

Meanwhile, state Welfare Department director Abang Shamsudin Abang Seruji reminded all entrepreneurs to maintain the quality of all their products.

“At the same time, know and study the market trends. Remember –always fulfil the demands of your customers,” he advised.

The two-day carnival, which involved micro-entrepreneurs under the Welfare Department from all across the state, garnered total sales of RM49,796 on Saturday, and RM54,921 yesterday.