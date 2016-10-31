MP to raise ‘momogun’ issue in parliament today

PENAMPANG: Putatan Member of Parliament Datuk Dr Marcus Mojigoh will be bringing up the issue of the use of ‘momogun’ as a generic term for the Dusunic, Paitanic and Murutic ethnic groups in Sabah in Parliament.

Mojigoh said that he will bring up the matter during the parliamentary sitting today (Oct 31).

“I want the government to consider using the term ‘momogun’ as the national identity of the Dusunic, Paitanic and Murutic ethnic groups in Sabah and to be used in official government forms and not use the term ‘lain lain’ anymore,” he said when met at MIC Sabah’s Assistant Secretary Balachandran Ramachandran’s Deepavali open house on Saturday.

According to Mojigoh, ‘momogun’ is a generic name and not a race therefore the Dusun, Kadazan, Rungus, Murut and other ethnics in Sabah are still free to use the term of their choice when filling in their race in official government forms.

He stressed that ‘momogun’ is not a political platform to unite politicians. It is in fact the result of the need to change the term ‘lain lain’ in government forms to ‘momogun’, he added.

“I hope those who are objecting to this can open their minds and see that this has nothing to do with race or politics. It is only about changing the term in official government forms and at the same time reducing confusion when filling in the forms,” he pointed out.

“It is my hope that the government can recognize ‘momogun’ as a generic name for the Dusunic, Paitanic and Murutic ethnic groups in Sabah,” he said.