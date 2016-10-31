MPWK Sibu Family Day brings parents and children closer

This girl gains an upper hand by getting tips from her adult family members.

SIBU: The Women and Family Development Council (MPWK) Sibu chairperson Datuk Janet Lau is happy to see higher turnout at this year’s ‘MPWK Family Day’, especially that for the children’s colouring contest.

According to her, this signifies the support given by parents to their children’s wellbeing and education.

“Usually, we wouldn’t go beyond 100 (participants for the colouring contest) but this time, we have doubled that number,” she told reporters after having officiated at the opening ceremony at the 1Malaysia Cultural Village in Bukit Aup here yesterday.

The annual gathering hosted some 50 families, comprising 200 people.

On this, Lau described the family day as the council’s ‘priority activity’ focusing on education within family institution.

“We want parents to be involved, not just the children, given that this programme is for the whole family,” she said, adding that the family day was the last activity by MPWK Sibu for this year.

According to Lau, every year MPWK Sibu would roll out six to seven programmes such as talks on health and awareness of drug abuse, as well as activities related to education and family institution.

“This family day event could strengthen the bond between parents and their children,” she said.

Apart from children’s colouring contest, the gathering also held a treasure hunt for all guests.