New restaurant offers traditional boneless kampung chicken rice

Sim (right) and Hoo holding the restaurant’s two signature dish yesterday.

KUCHING: A new chicken rice restaurant – ‘Traditional Boneless Kampung Chicken Rice’ is now opened at Everrise 4th Mile building here offering a fresh new concept for customers and chicken rice enthusiasts.

At a luncheon cum launching ceremony yesterday, the restaurant’s operations general manager Michael Sim told reporters they put great emphasis on fresh raw materials to ensure their customers get quality food every time they dine at the restaurant.

“Freshness is already quality itself. If we aim to serve quality food to customers, then freshness is one of the key areas which a restaurant needs to look into,” he added.

Commenting on the menu of the restaurant, Sim revealed that their signature Traditional Boneless Kampung Chicken Rice is unique because

kampung chicken meat is low-fat, delicate, tender and has low cholesterol.

“We would also like customers to know that the chicken rice here is also flavoursome. There are three important key ingredients in the chicken rice recipe which is the chicken, the rice and the chilli,” he said.

The restaurant’s chilli is different because they grind their chilli with fresh ginger and spring onions. Apart from their signature Traditional Boneless Kampung Chicken Rice, the restaurant offers another signature menu which is the herbal duck rice and Sim expects both items to be a big hit with customers.

“We also offer prawn paste toasties, crispy tofu, soya beansprout, stir-fried sambal kangkong, stir-fried sambal baby kailan, stir-fried sambal long beans, dumpling soup and spinach noodle. As for the beverages, we have our own special beverage such as the ‘Fresh Red’ and green bean drink,” he said.

Also present at the launching was the restaurant’s operations director Hoo Yeong Dar. For more enquiries and further details please contact the restaurant at 082-233822.