Normah’s Nursing Conference highlights resilience in health care

KUCHING: Normah Medical Specialist Centre held its 11th Annual Nursing Conference themed ‘Improving Health System’s Resilience’ here Saturday.

Executive director of nursing Nadzrah Basri said the objective of the conference was to focus on how nurses can make an enormous impact on the resilience (the ability to cope with life’s challenges and adapt to adversity) of health systems.

Whereby, it is important for us to recognise the nature of the challenges, staying focused on ensuring healthy lives and promoting the well-being of all ages. Nurses are the core of the health system providing care to ensure inclusive and equitable quality of health care.

“As you all know, every decision a nurse makes in practice can make a difference to the efficiency, effectiveness and resilience of the whole system. A resilient health system is flexible, adaptable and able to learn,” she told a press conference.

Hence, nurses are not only reaching out to everyone in need, but deliver quality health care services that are people-centred. This requires a well performing health system with a sufficient number of well trained and motivated nurses – always responsive, fair and efficient to achieve the best health outcome possible.

“We take this opportunity to deliver effective health services, safe, quality personal and non-personal health intervention to those that need them, when and where needed, with minimum waste of resources.

“Nursing encompasses autonomous and collaborative care of individual of all ages, families, group and communities, sick or well and in all settings (ICN 2002),” she pointed out.

As such, providing quality health care services to all people in need is the ethical and professional responsibility of nurses. The nursing profession can transform the way health services are organised and how health care is delivered.

She added that the presentations and workshops will engage us on the important topics in today’s health care, on how a nurse workforce can contribute to reliance of a health system, where we work together to build strong health systems to cope with future challenges to achieve the goals.

“I hope the topics selected can help nurses to improve their knowledge and skills in pursuit of quality. Nurses must play an integral role in improving health and continue to provide care with resilience and versatility even in the face of little or no resources nor organisational support.

“We hope at the end of this conference, all participants will able to update their knowledge and give confidence in nurses’ role of maintaining an unwavering commitment to quality health-care delivery to patients.”

The conference was attended by 225 nurses from throughout the state and also nurses from Indonesia. The speakers were Resident Consultant Neurologist Dr Shahid Masud Baig, Resident Consultant Neurosurgeon Dr Harron M.Pilay, Director of Nursing In-patients Lau Leh Ming, Director of Sales Bidari Mohamad Suhaili, Resident Consultant ENT Dr Sow Aye Jane, Nutritionist Stephanie Poh and SN Amie Hasfahanifah.

Meanwhile, Nadzrah said next year’s conference would be held as an international conference with a target of 500 participants.