Not all support SPDP’s name change – Lambir division sec

Douglas (fifth left) and Steward (seventh left) with SPDP Lambir division committee members during the press conference.

MIRI: Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party (SPDP) Lambir division has claimed that not all its over 1,300 members support the changing of the party’s name to Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

Its secretary, Douglas Asoi Lukoi, said half of its members, numbering about 6,000, did not support the change of name because they were not briefed on the move.

“We only knew it from newspaper reports, and we—the grassroots members—were not informed, and the party’s top leadership never discussed it with us,” Douglas said during a press conference held at Dynasty Hotel Miri yesterday.

Among those present were SPDP Lambir chairman Steward Aying Mawan, treasurer Lee Zee Tack and committee members.

According to Douglas, they had not decided whether to support the change of name which was done without their knowledge by the party president, secretary general and supreme council members, who also announced the party’s new logo recently.

However, he said they had no objection if members of the division still decided to remain with the party under its new name, provided they were briefed on the move.

“We at SPDP N72 Lambir do not have a clear picture on why the party’s name is changed to PDP and we want the top leadership to go to the ground and inform us the reason,” he asserted.

He said if the party’s name was changed from SPDP to PDP, then parts of its constitution needed to be amended.

Douglas disclosed that the term of the division’s office bearers would expire next year.