Over 100 make beeline to audition for ‘Blue Tears’

MIRI: Miri and Sarawak stand to benefit from the upcoming Internet movie ‘Blue Tears’ which will start filming on location here next month.

As at press-time, more than 100 local talents turned up for the audition from 8am to 5pm at Meritz Hotel here yesterday.

Shooting for the movie by a production house from China Global Movies is expected to start on Nov 26 at various locations, namely Tusan Beach including Niah Caves and Gunung Mulu National Park here.

Anticipating that the movie will give bigger exposure to Miri and Sarawak as a tourist and filming destination, Assistant Minister of Tourism Datuk Lee Kim Shin, who made a brief stop during the audition, said: “In Mainland China, there are more than 650 million Internet users – and this does not include Chinese expatriates living overseas including this country – who subscribe to the website.

The movie is expected to be distributed to cinemas in China and in cinemas with distribution rights in some countries.

Also present at the audition was the movie director Chu Tan. Chu was impressed with good response from local talents who turned up for the audition for supporting roles in the film which is the first China movie in the love genre to be shot in in Miri.