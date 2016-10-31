Paddling on the waterfront, on a concrete table!

Lau (second right) presenting a giant paddle to Soedirman as a symbolic handover of the two concrete table tennis tables for the Kuching Waterfront, courtesy of Naim CSR.

KUCHING: Fancy playing table tennis outdoors and without any charges? The Kuching Waterfront, which is managed by Sara Urusharta Sdn Bhd, has now a new facility in the form of two concrete ping pong tables.

Sponsored by Naim Group of Companies, the tables were built at a cost of more than RM6,000 and are a unique gift from the private sector to enhance the facilities in a public area like the waterfront. It is part of Naim’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) to promote healthy living.

“At Naim, we believe in building value in every way for our communities. In addition to adding value to the recreational facilities at the Kuching Waterfront, this contribution was made to encourage members of our community to lead a healthy lifestyle,” said Naim senior general manager Tony Lau.

He added that healthy living was one of the crucial concepts upon which Naim’s townships and integrated developments in Sarawak are conceptualised.

“Take for instance our Sapphire On The Park condominium, a component of the Naim Kuching Paragon integrated development at Jalan Batu Lintang. It will be equipped with a good range of recreational facilities to encourage healthy living, one of which includes Kuching’s first Olympic-sized salt water pool.

“Our South Lake Permijaya township in Miri on the other hand, not only comes with nice green lung areas but also a 30-acre lake and Naim Clubhouse, components which encourage lakeside recreational and other activities,” Lau explained.

Meanwhile, SEDC general manager Soedirman Aini thanked Naim for its contribution.

“As the tables are placed at the Kuching Waterfront, the public can embark on this activity (table tennis) for free. We are indeed grateful for Naim’s support in promoting healthy living among the community,” he said.

“Kuching Waterfront is a popular place of interest in Kuching for both locals and tourists who enjoy a relaxing walk, a run or just sight-seeing.

“Others use this space freely for activities like taekwondo and silat. We have also hosted numerous healthy activities such as fun runs and bicycle rides,” said Soedirman.

Apart from that, he said there are numerous musical events and cultural performances held on a regular basis.

“For those who like a boat ride or tour, you can come take a cruise by various cruise operators. Recently, the Ooha Chill Donut Boat just started operations behind Grand Margherita Hotel and the ride on those donut boats offers you a very unique experience,” he said.

A weekend night market has also been started as a tourist attraction.

“Next month, the Kuching Waterfront will host the Kuching Waterfront Festival and the programme includes International Dragon Boat race, Sarawak Regatta, Food and Craft festivals,” said Soedirman.