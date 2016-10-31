PFM aims to expand Julie’s to 100 countries by 2020

KUCHING: Perfect Food Manufacturing (M) Sdn Bhd’s (PFM) products are now available in more than 75 countries this year and it aims to expand its footprint to 100 countries worldwide by 2020.

PFM, or better known for its iconic Julie’s brand, was founded in 1981 and it is Malaysia’s single largest exporter of cookies.

“Our plans for Malaysia is, we want to continue on being aggressive in our sales, but we will stay focused on our expansion plans as well.

“Our goal is to expand to 100 countries by 2020. Right now, we are in more than 70 countries and by next year, we hope to reach 80 countries or more,” said PFM marketing manager Benny Chia.

He explained this after a press tour around Legoland Malaysia Resort, Johor, after announcing Julie’s and Legoland Malaysia Resort’s special collaboration.

“We hope to penetrate the US market next year, as well as expand in Eastern Europe and the Middle East,” he added.

He noted that the Julie’s products that are currently sold in over 75 countries, are similar to those sold in Malaysia. However, for each country, PFM focuses on the brands or products that are popular there.

“Also, we produce special packaging for different countries because certain countries prefer different types of packages, so we produce according to their preference,” he added.

In terms of its sales target for 2017, Chia hoped that PFM could achieve RM370 million sales.

For this year, he noted that PFM aims to meet its RM330 million target.

“We are quite positive that we can meet this target, not only from the domestic market but the international market

“Right now we are exporting to more than 75 countries with the key exports in Asean countries and Asia Pacific, including China. We also focus on Eastern Europe, East Asia and others,” he said.

Currently, PFM has three factories built on 15 acres of land in Melaka, which produces more than 100 types of Julie’s products.

Beyond its business front, PFM also strongly believes in its responsibility towards its employees, customers and society, as seen in Julie’s tagline; ‘Baked with love’.

“Our motto is always ‘baked with love’,” said Chia. He added that for Chinese New Year next year, PFM hopes to continue its ‘Love Letter’ wafer roll campaign which encourages the exchange of ‘old school’, handwritten letters.

“We believe that in writing these letters, it will be more meaningful for the sender and the receiver as these letters are handwritten and we believe the sender will put more effort in writing the letters and it will feel more personalised and sincere.

“Next year, we want to continue our ‘What’s your love letter’. But we’re going to change it a little bit. We’re also trying to encouraging the young generation to participate in this campaign next year by introducing this campaign on social medias.

“The campaign is now in its planning stage but we will roll it out very soon,” Chia explained.

Aside from that, PFM also held a Buka Puasa event this year, at its main factory in Melaka. It saw over a thousand participants during that event. PFM also actively visits welfare centres to lend their support to the people there.