Plaza Merdeka apologises for throwing out giant laksa dish

A screenshot of the apology posted on Plaza Merdeka’s Facebook page. Photo shows the giant bowl of Sarawak Laksa which was thrown out after it was completed.

KUCHING: Plaza Merdeka has issued an apology via its Facebook page for throwing away 600kg of Sarawak Laksa it made in an attempt to enter the Malaysia Book of Records on Oct 28.

In a post published at approximately 5pm on Monday (Oct 31), the shopping mall admitted that it had erred in terms of “oversight and misjudgement” in its attempt to produce the dish.

“We are very grateful to the public for pointing out the issue of food wastage. We would not try to justify ourselves in this respect. We apologize for the oversight and misjudgement,” the post read.

The shopping mall explained that its intention was to serve the giant bowl of laksa, but due to the “delicacy” of the ingredients, large amounts of coconut milk used and the display bowl being uncovered in the middle of the atrium, it had to bin the idea.

“On the advice of our food safety team, we decided to not risk public health (by) serving it but to instead serve a fresh batch of an equivalent 1,500 bowls the following day.”

The post went on to explain that guest of honour Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, who had officiated at the event, was “not properly informed of how the food was to be disposed of.”

“We believe that he does not condone food wasting and we would like to extend our sincere apologies to him.”

Social media users had earlier lambasted the event, with some saying that the decision to throw out the giant bowl of Sarawak Laksa was wasteful and excessive.

Fifteen cooks took 18 hours to prepare the massive dish.

“As part of our effort to minimise wastage, we will provide containers at our food court ‘Food Plaza’ until the end of the year for you to bring home the food you purchased from our food court that you can’t finish as a reminder to us to not let our food goes to waste,” the statement rounded up.