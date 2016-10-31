President of Cheshire Home thanks public for support

Dato Sri Ang Lai Soon

The Sarawak Cheshire Home raised a total of RM150,773.40 gross with an expenditure of RM526.80 in this year’s open house.

The degree of support given by the caring public during our annual open day this year was indeed overwhelming. I

am happy to mention that we have raised a record amount of RM150,773.40 for the Cheshire Home after deducting RM526.80 as expenses.

Out of the total proceeds collected, the amount RM5,909.10 was given to the nine remarkable residents under our care for selling a total RM96,000.00 worth of coupons.

The support given both by the private and public sectors to my annual appeal has always been most encouraging.

Every year, these public spirited people spend many hours preparing for their respective stalls and work very hard to make sure that their stalls will be set up on time to raise the maximum amount it can for the Sarawak Cheshire Home.

The Home looks after 64 residents, including seven day trainees from different ethnic groups and religious beliefs.

I also wish to thank the generous public for supporting in cash and in kind in making the sale a success. I have not forgotten also the twenty four paid staff for working hard during the open day.

We are just a small little place with only room for love and happiness.

The Sarawak Cheshire Home Annual Open Day is a classic example of the kind of society we would like to have in this country, where no one is more equal than others and, in fact, the Sarawak Cheshire Home itself is such a place, of which I am particularly proud.

I encourage the minimum of fuss, be it at a meeting, happening or event taking place within the compound of this humanitarian body.

Everyone who is associated with this organisation is encouraged to work for this Home sincerely, politely and without any ulterior motive. We just have no room for anyone who bullies, spreads discord, creates ill feelings, distorts the truth or involves in intrigue or conspiracy.

In this humanitarian organisation we only promote love and goodwill. We are just a small little place with only room for peace and happiness.

We have been very blessed. However, I am fully aware that we are living in a rather imperfect world.

Year 2016 is a golden anniversary of the Sarawak Cheshire Home. The successful annual open day this year was certainly a good anniversary gift from the caring people to the Sarawak Cheshire Home for which we are most grateful.

I must thank the good and caring people in the media as well for helping us making the Sarawak Cheshire Home what it is today.

Datuk Sri Ang Lai Soon

President,

Chairman of Finance and Open Day Sub Committees