Latest News Nation 

Price of fuel up 15 sen tomorrow

RON95, RON97 and diesel will see a 15 sen increase on Nov 1, 2016. File Photo

RON95, RON97 and diesel will see a 15 sen increase on Nov 1, 2016. File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail price of RON95 and RON97 petrol and diesel will increase by 15 sen per litre from midnight tonight.

Petrol Dealers Association of Malaysia president Datuk Khairul Annuar Abdul Aziz said from Nov 1, the new retail price for RON95 is RM1.95 per litre and for RON97, it is RM2.30 per litre.

“The new retail price for diesel is RM1.90 per litre,” he told Bernama.

The October retail price for RON95 was RM1.80 per litre, for RON97 it was RM2.15 per litre and diesel at RM1.75 per litre. – Bernama

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (7%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (7%)
  • Angry (86%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of