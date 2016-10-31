Princess Anne arrives for two-day study tour

Princess Anne (second left) is accompanied by Sjotveit (second right) and Abdul Hamed (right) during her visit to SEB’s office. — Bernama photo

KUCHING: Her Royal Highness Princess Anne of Great Britain arrived at Kuching International Airport yesterday for a two-day study tour of the state.

Upon her arrival yesterday afternoon, The Princess Royal proceeded with a visit to Sarawak Energy Berhad’s (SEB) office.

At the SEB office, Princess Anne, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, was given a briefing on SEB’s sustainability initiatives by its group chief executive officer, Datuk Torstein Dale Sjotveit.

Also present was SEB chairman Datuk Amar Abdul Hamed Sepawi.

SEB was chosen because it is one of the companies in Malaysia that is providing sustainable, renewable, reliable and affordable energy.

After the briefing, Princess Anne was taken to SEB Galleria where she was briefed on, among other things, how SEB helps the Penan indigenous people at the Murum Resettlement Scheme.

SEB senior manager I (Social Investment and Community Development Corporate Social Responsibility), Joanne Tan Cho Yian said Princess Anne seemed excited to know more about how SEB helped the Penan people.

“One of the things that I explained to The Princess Royal was about Penan handicrafts and how SEB wanted them to improve because we could market (their products) for them so that they could have more income.

“As we also provide training for them to enhance the quality and designs of their handicraft products, she asked if all the handicrafts were original Penan designs. When I said yes, she seemed very excited,” she told Bernama.

The Princess Royal spent almost an hour at the SEB office, before proceeding to the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) office in the city.

Princess Anne also paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem at a hotel here yesterday evening before attending a welcoming dinner in her honour hosted by the chief minister at the same venue.

The Princess Royal last visited Kuching in 1972 together with The Queen and Prince Philip. — Bernama