Princess Anne, delegates attend SEDC briefing
KUCHING: Princess Anne of Great Britain yesterday paid a visit to the Windows-On-Kuching Programme organised by Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) at a leading hotel here.
SEDC general manager Soedirman Aini briefed the delegation on the operations and roles played by SEDC in the economic development of Sarawak.
The Princess was accompanied by her private secretary Nick Wright, Association of Emerging Leaders Dialogue (AELD) chairman Adrian Jerome and the delegation from Commonwealth Emerging Leaders’ Dialogue Asia (Celda).
Also present were Early Childhood Education and Family Development Assistant Minister Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali and SEDC assistant general manager Edwin Abit.