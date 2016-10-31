Princess Anne, delegates attend SEDC briefing

Princess Anne posing for a group photo with Adenan and his wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (second right) and his wife Datin Amar Doreen Mayang (right) as well as Riot (left) prior to attending the welcoming dinner held in conjunction with Emerging Leaders Dialogue Asia 2016 at a leading hotel here last night. — Penerangan Photo

KUCHING: Princess Anne of Great Britain yesterday paid a visit to the Windows-On-Kuching Programme organised by Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) at a leading hotel here.

SEDC general manager Soedirman Aini briefed the delegation on the operations and roles played by SEDC in the economic development of Sarawak.

The Princess was accompanied by her private secretary Nick Wright, Association of Emerging Leaders Dialogue (AELD) chairman Adrian Jerome and the delegation from Commonwealth Emerging Leaders’ Dialogue Asia (Celda).

Also present were Early Childhood Education and Family Development Assistant Minister Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali and SEDC assistant general manager Edwin Abit.