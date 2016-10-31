PRS Youth backs Masing’s move to accommodate losing candidates

KUCHING: Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing’s decision to accommodate losing candidates in the party’s recent Triennial Delegates Conference (TDC) as principal office bearers has received full backing from the party’s Youth wing.

PRS Youth also said while they agree with party’s deputy president Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun’s recent statement that there must not be any semblance of vindictiveness and undermining of any group following the TDC, they cautioned that no individual should question the president’s (Masing) noble gesture to offer the olive branch to losing candidates.

In a statement issued yesterday, PRS Youth wing said the appointment of these individuals which include an MP and two assemblymen was right because PRS is all about inclusiveness, especially when some of them are elected representatives.

The wing also believes in the noble gesture of extending the olive branch as essential for unity and cohesiveness in the party.

“Even though our party is considered young, the party’s leaders believe that our members are matured enough to think about it wisely. We also have faith in our members that they have the maturity to think, speak and act their feelings within the bounds of dignity and party unity,” it said.

On Entulu’s interpretation on the delegates’ message during the recent TDC that all PRS parliamentarians should be retained, the wing said it is important for MPs to have the capability to discharge his/her duty to achieve a good rating in their Key Performance Index (KPI).

It also said MPs serving the rural areas should go to the ground frequently and attend to any issues brought up by the rakyat as part of their KPI.

And failure to commit to such KPI may force the party to review their re-nomination, the Youth wing further said.

“Some MPs had already promised that the last GE (general election) would be their last term, and he/she should honour the promise to ensure smooth transition to the next candidate and the party itself would also respect their decision to step down,” it said.

PRS Youth also mentioned about a committee vested by the party to be responsible for selecting candidates for the general election based on several criteria.

“First, incumbency does play a big part. Secondly, the state assembly’s opinions in his area are normally sought.

“Thirdly, the opinions on the ground are vital because they are the voters and lastly, opinions of other component parties in the area are also important so as to promote cooperation amongst BN components.

“When all these are identified, then the party president will make his recommendation to the prime minister and chief minister on the choice of candidates and it is noted that incumbency alone is not enough to decide on a candidate,” the wing further said.

It also emphasised that any political party wanting to remain relevant in today’s ever-changing political environment must take on a fresh image in order to attract more young members.

“The only way is to inject new blood; by means of promoting young and capable people to become people’s representative or member of Parliament. It will further strengthen the party’s core value and people’s trust, as subsequently, the party will remain dynamic and progressive.

“The capable senior leaders ought to be maintained to mentor and guide the young leaders,” it said.

Entulu was quoted in the sundaypost as saying that all the six incumbent parliamentarians from PRS must be retained for the coming 14th general election, saying that was the message indicated by party’s members during the TDC in Bintulu on Oct 23.

Entulu successfully defended his deputy president’s post after he garnered 184 votes over challenger Datuk Joseph Salang’s 143 votes. Masing was returned unopposed as the president.

Entulu is Selangau MP while Salang is the MP for Julau. The other parliamentarians from the party are Sri Aman MP

Masir Kujat, Lubok Antu MP Datuk William Nyalau Badak, Kanowit MP Datuk Aaron Aro Dagang and Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong.

Masir and Nyalau won the election as vice presidents while both Aaron and Ugak were elected to the party’s Supreme Council.

Few days after the TDC, Masing as the party president announced the appointment of the party’s other elected representatives who lost in the TDC as principal office bearers.

They included Salang who is now the new secretary general, Batang Ai assemblyman Malcolm Mussen Lamoh as the new treasurer general and Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang as the new deputy publicity chief.