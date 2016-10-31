SAR mission on trail of Australian, to trek up to Mulu Summit

MUST and STORM crew members head to their plane bound for Mulu at Marudi Airport. — Photos by Miri Fire and Rescue Department

MIRI: The search and rescue (SAR) mission to find missing Australian Andrew James Gaskell, is now focusing on the trail leading to the Mulu Summit.

According to SAR operations commander Mohd Nazmi, the eight-member SAR Team III arrived at Camp 3, located some 12km from Camp 1 (Mulu National Park office), at 2.20pm yesterday.

“They spent the night at Camp 2 (8km from Camp 1) prior to arriving at Camp 3, where they will be waiting for three more crew members to arrive.

“The additional crew members are being despatched to Camp 3 to bring food supply, apart from assisting in the operation slated for the Mulu Summit – located 24km high up from Camp 1,” said Nazmi who arrived at Mulu yesterday afternoon.

Currently, the SAR operation involves a total of 48 people with the inclusion of three personnel from Miri Fire and Rescue Department’s Multi-Skills Team (MUST), two from the department’s Special Tactical Operation Rescue Malaysia (STORM) and eight from Marudi Fire and Rescue Department who arrived at Mulu yesterday.

The additional crew members for the SAR operation all geared up inside the aircraft en route to Mulu.

Meanwhile, Marudi police chief DSP Gabriel Risut said the focus on the Mulu Summit was considered crucial based on a posting by Andrew on his travel blog, stating his ‘desire to reach that summit’.

Adding on, the SAR coverage area for SAR Team I and II would also include Bukit Susu and Racer Cave – both located about 4km from Camp 1, he added.

“Tomorrow (today), we are expecting 12 members of the Tiger Platoon from Miri General Operations Force (GOF) and a K9 Unit team comprising two handlers and two dogs from Miri to assist in the SAR,” he said.

For now, there is still no sign of Andrew, 25, who has been missing since Oct 20.

It is said that he trekked into Mulu National Park on his own that day. Andrew flew in from Miri on Oct 18 and during his time in Mulu, he was staying with a friend, Timothy Kalang.

It is also learned that David and Ben Gaskell – Andrew’s father and brother, respectively – arrived at Mulu at 2pm yesterday.