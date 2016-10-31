SCPA, police go on crime prevention walks

Abang Junaidi speaking to reporters. To his left is Lau.

KUCHING: The crime rate in areas around BDC Stampin here is well under control, said deputy district police chief (Operations) Supt Abang Junaidi Abang Anuar.

According to him, police records showed that crime cases in the area had not increased and reported cases mostly involved crime such as house burglary and robbery.

Nevertheless, he pointed out that such crimes could be further curtailed because the police were going on the ground to meet and obtain crime information and feedback from the public.

“For instance, today (yesterday) we are here with the Sarawak Community Policing Association (SCPA) led by its chairman Datuk John Lau Pang Heng to meet with residents of BDC Housing Estate area as part of the association’s crime prevention programme.

“The presence of the police gave a sense of security to the public we met while on the ground and we received great response and feedback from them,” he told reporters when met during the SCPA Crime Prevention Walk with the police at a coffee shop in BDC here yesterday.

Abang Junaidi and his team together with SCPA also distributed crime prevention guides to the public around the area.

“This is the first time this crime prevention programme is being organised in BDC and I hope that it will continue to be organised so as to further prevent crime here,” he said.

During the walkabout, one of the feedbacks received was regarding attempted car break-ins at a car park located outside a church at Stampin BDC.

“Such attempts usually occur during the Christmas season where there’s a lot of functions going on at the church. We used to park our car outside the church and on two occasions, we caught the perpetrators attempting to steal a car but they were unsuccessful,” said Teresa Choo, who was having breakfast with her family when approached by the police and SCPA.

She recalled that the perpetrators looked like foreigners and immediately ran away when the car alarm went off or when they saw someone coming.

“Even though the car was not stolen, the car windows were already broken by then. We did not know how to get help at the time that’s why we didn’t call the police.

“But since we managed to meet the police today, we are able to voice our concerns to them,” she said.

On this matter, Lau suggested that the church assign four to five people to monitor and patrol around the car park.

“In my opinion, crime prevention is everybody’s responsibility. So if there are people who patrol around the car park, I am sure there will be less crime there,” Lau said.

He added it was important that the public call the police whenever they come across crime-related matters such as witnessing a suspicious person trying to steal a car or rob someone.