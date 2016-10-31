Serian MP sees royal visit a personal triumph

KUCHING: Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem was all smiles yesterday as he mingled with the crowd of about a hundred people who were waiting at the VVIP room of the Kuching International Airport for the arrival of British royal Princess Anne.

Yes, Riot was all smiles and full of enthusiasm, and when asked, his response was immediate and spontaneous: “I am happy because finally after months of planning, in less than an hour from now, Her Royal Highness Princess Anne will be stepping on Sarawak soil.”

He said he felt sentimental about Princess Anne’s visit because when the state took an interest in her planned presence at the Emerging Leaders Dialogue Asia event in Kuala Lumpur, he was tasked with getting her to also visit Sarawak.

“Her Royal Highness has a full schedule but we managed to convince her to include Sarawak in her itinerary, therefore seeing her here is a dream come to true not only for me but for many Sarawakians,” Riot said, adding the last time she was here was in 1972.

“That time I was still a student and I was among those lucky students who lined up the road and waved flags as she passed by.

“Today (yesterday), I will be walking by her side, and that to me tops it all,” Riot said, smiling.

The dialogue, hosted by the Commonwealth Study Conference Association of Malaysia (Coscam) and Association of Emerging Leaders’ Dialogue (AELD), started Saturday in Kuala Lumpur and will end tomorrow. While in Kuching, Princess Anne will visit Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) office, here in the city.

According to Major (r) Peter Runin, a political secretary to the Human Resources Minister, Princess Anne’s itinerary includes making courtesy calls on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem and the Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

Princess Anne, who is patron of the Association of Emerging Leaders Dialogue, which is under the flagship of the Commonwealth, will attend a dinner reception hosted by the state government.

Assistant Minister for Early Childhood Education and Family Development Sharifah Hasidah Syeed Aman Ghazali has been assigned to attend to the royal guest during her two-day stay in the state.