SSB Sibu raises over RM170,000 at food and fun fair

SIBU: Sarawak Society For the Blind (SSB) Sibu Division raised more than RM170,000 during its 41st annual open house cum Food and Fun Fair held at its premises here yesterday.

Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang who officiated at the event, said the annual open house has been a tradition for the SSB Sibu branch.

Lo, who was representing the Minister for Local Government Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said the event would not have been successful were it not for the diligent work and commitment of all organising committee members.

Thus, he congratulated the SSB Sibu branch under the leadership of Clarence Ting Ing Horth for their effort to do charity work for those in need.

Twenty-nine local organisations participated in the food fair and Lo commended all those who had supported the event.

He also urged the people of Sibu to continue to contribute to the society to ensure that the welfare of those in need was being taken care of.

Lo, who is also chairman of Padawan Municipal Council said that the annual open house was a very meaningful event, where the people, especially the younger generation would be able to show their love towards those in need.

Organising chairperson, Datin Judy Lau in her welcoming address thanked all those who had contributed generously towards the event.

Advisor of Sarawak Society For the Blind Sibu Division Dato Ding LIan Cheon was among those present.