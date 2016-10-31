Teenage girl hospitalised, victim of rat urine infection

The teenage comatose girl from Kapit is being admitted to Sibu Hospital with suspected Leptospiral infection.

SIBU: A 16-year-old girl from Kapit was transferred to Sibu Hospital yesterday after she was suspected to have come down with Leptospiral infection.

The teenage girl was already in coma when she was sent by express boat yesterday morning to Sibu, arriving at Sibu Express Boat Terminal at 10am.

A medical team from Sibu Hospital was on hand to receive her and immediately rushed her to the hospital in an ambulance.

Leptospirosis is caused by contact with rat urine and patients may have symptoms such as fever accompanied by chills, intense headache, severe myalgia (muscle ache), abdominal pain, conjunctival suffusion (red eye), and occasionally a skin rash.

The infection is transmitted by the urine of an infected rat and is contagious as long as the urine is still moist.

Although Leptospira has been detected in reptiles and birds, only mammals are able to transmit the bacterium to humans and other animals.

Rats, mice, and moles are common primary hosts—but a wide range of other mammals including dogs, deer, rabbits, hedgehogs, cows, sheep, raccoons, opossums, skunks, and certain marine mammals carry and transmit the disease as secondary hosts.