Two hurt as fire makes 11 families homeless

KENINGAU: Two persons were injured when fire destroyed seven houses at Kampung Ansip here yesterday morning, making 55 persons from 11 families homeless.

Keningau native chief Shapri @ Welfred Lagusing, 60, suffered burns on his back and foot, while housewife, Nupi @ Angelina Lagusing, 58, hurt her hands and face.

Acting Keningau police chief ASP Lee Nyuk Kim yesterday said the condition of the two victims was stable after receiving treatment at the Keningau hospital.

It is believed that Shapri had sustained burns when trying to save his belongings and important documents from his house.

The victims have been placed in a temporary relief centre at SK Ansip hall.

“From police investigation at the scene, seven houses that were built in close proximity were destroyed in the fire which occurred about 10 am.

Keningau Fire and Rescue Department operations chief Abu Hassan Che Nawi, said the department received a call at 10.58am and immediately despatched ten firefighters and two engines to the scene.

“Upon arriving at the scene at about 11.15 am, the firefighters together with local residents successfully controlled the fire from spreading to nearby homes and completed the operation by 2.05 pm,” he said, adding that no casualties were reported and the cause of the fire and the estimated losses were still under investigation.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department and Pensiangan member of parliament Tan Sri Joseph Kurup visited the scene of the fire and met the fire victims.

District education officer Masly Wahip said of the 55 victims, 16 were students who would receive school books and equipment so that they could continue their studies.