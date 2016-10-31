US sees best growth in two years

Fundamental outlook

US housing demand grew moderately while quarterly GDP saw its highest growth in two years. The eurozone maintained steady growth while the UK observed the Brexit policy set to be implemented in 2017. UK grew above forecast in its recent quarterly report.

The US Conference Board of consumer confidence declined to 98.6 from revised 103.5 in September. New home sales grew 593,000 in September after the previous month was revised down to 575,000. In a separate report, pending home sales was up 1.5 per cent in September and above forecast

US weekly claims on jobless benefits was at 258,000 in the week ended October 22, lower than the revised 261,000 repoted in the previous week. Core durable goods, excluding transport equipment, rose 0.2 per cent in September versus minus 0.2 per cent revised in August.

The US GDP rose 2.9 per cent in 3Q, on a quarterly basis, the best growth in the past two years, pressuring a possible rate hike before year-end. Market investors are still waiting for the Presidential Election to check on monetary policy by the incoming president.

Japan’s household income contracted 2.1 per cent in September on a yearly basis, better than minus 4.6 per cent reported in the previous month. Tokyo core consumer prices declined 0.4 per cent in the current month, matching forecast. Unemployment rate improved to three per cent.

Markit reported that the eurozone manufacturing index rose to 53.3 while services index climbed to 53.5 in September. The M3 money supply grew five per cent in the region, on a yearly basis, matching forecast, while investors observe the end of stimulus coming in 1Q17.

In separate reports, consumer climate declined to 9.7 in the current month, the lowest recorded in past months. Import prices gained 0.1 per cent in September on a monthly basis, matching forecast.

However, German ifo business climate that measures business investors’ confidence was at 110.5, the best seen since May 2014.

UK finance minister said financial services will be a focus point for the BREXIT issue, in order not to rattle confidence of investors and the status of London as the world’s financial centre. Prelim estimate on GDP in 3Q was at 0.5 per cent growth which is better than forecast.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen attempted to cross above 105 levels before the weekend but it closed below this benchmark. Technically, we observed the strength of metals and euros have grown and should put a lid on US dollar/Japanese yen in the coming week.

Moving forward, we forecast the trend would correct and head down to 103 this week. If the market breaks above 105.5 resistances, abandon your short-view for the time being.

Euro/US dollar has been well-supported at 1.085 regions and it closed at 1.098 for the weekend. This week, we reckoned support would rise to 1.092 and lift the trend higher at 1.105 areas. Moving into 1.105 to 1.115 regions could result in a consolidation for a short term before clearer fundamentals from US Election are announced.

British pound/US dollar is threading in a small range of uncertainty. This week, we predict the initial range would be constricted from 1.21 to 1.232 regions while waiting to break into either direction. However, we forecast the dollar strength would play a vital part in leading the British pound/US dollar trend in the coming weeks.

Disclaimer: This article was written for general information only. No liability by the writer or newspapers. Dar Wong is a registered fund manager in Singapore with 27 years of trading experience in global Derivatives & FX markets. He can be reached at dar@pwforex.com.