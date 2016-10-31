Sarawak 

Woman pedestrian badly hurt in hit-and-run case in Serian

KUCHING: A middle-aged woman was badly injured in what was apparently a hit-and-run accident on Saturday.

The 51-year-old was crossing the road when a heavy vehicle hit her and left the scene near Kpg Seroban in Serian around 7pm.

The victim was first taken to Serian Hospital for medical attention, but was later transferred to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for further treatment.

According to the victim’s sister, the accident scene was near the victim’s residence. She said the victim was on her way to a grocery nearby when the heavy vehicle knocked her down, rendering the victim unconscious.

It is believed that the driver did not make an effort to check whether the victim needed medical attention.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (100%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of