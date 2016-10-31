Woman pedestrian badly hurt in hit-and-run case in Serian

KUCHING: A middle-aged woman was badly injured in what was apparently a hit-and-run accident on Saturday.

The 51-year-old was crossing the road when a heavy vehicle hit her and left the scene near Kpg Seroban in Serian around 7pm.

The victim was first taken to Serian Hospital for medical attention, but was later transferred to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for further treatment.

According to the victim’s sister, the accident scene was near the victim’s residence. She said the victim was on her way to a grocery nearby when the heavy vehicle knocked her down, rendering the victim unconscious.

It is believed that the driver did not make an effort to check whether the victim needed medical attention.