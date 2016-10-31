Youths connect with entrepreneur guru for the extra edge

KUCHING: More than 50 youths attended an entrepreneur workshop here yesterday that aimed to give them the extra edge in today’s competitive and borderless market.

Among the participants were members from the Angkatan Zaman Mansang Sarawak (Azam) Young Souls, the Dayak Bidayuh National Association, food truck operators and entrepreneurs from the Satok area.

Presenting a topic on ‘The Next New Thing: Trends and Disruptions in the World of Venture Capital and Startups’ was IBM Venture Capital Group software strategy director Deborah Magid.

Deborah, who represents IBM’s US$25 billion software business in Venture Capital Group, was responsible for sharing insights about emerging markets, technologies and business models with venture firms and entrepreneurs around the world.

The youths were also formed into groups to brainstorm for new ideas on Food and Beverage, the Creative Sector, and Information and Communications Technology in a workshop session guided by Deborah.

Organised by Azam together with the US Embassy Kuala Lumpur, the event proper was launched by the deputy chief minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg last Saturday at a leading hotel.