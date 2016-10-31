Zarco wins Moto2 race to retain world title

SEPANG: Ajo Motorsports rider Johann Zarco won the Moto2 class race of the 2016 Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Sepang Circuit here yesterday.

The victory saw the Frenchman retain his Moto2 world champion this season.

He clocked 45 minutes 51.036 seconds.

Italian Franco Morbidelli of Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc finished in second place in 45:54.292 and Germany’s Jonas Folger of Dynavolt Intact GP was third with 45:54.725s.

Malaysian rider, Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah completed the race in fifth place after clocking 46:15.736s while wild card rider Ramdan Rosli (Petronas AHM Malaysia) came in 12th with a time 46:22.296s. — Bernama