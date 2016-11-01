19-year-old man arrested for threatening girlfriend with posting of obscene clip

SIBU: Teen sex got an 18-year-old girl in trouble after her 19-year-old boyfriend threatened to post the video of their intimate act on social media. Both are students.

The girl and the boy had the intimate relationship in a room in a karaoke pub earlier.

The girl then wanted to break up with the boy, but the boy refused.

He then threatened to post their intimate video on the internet.

The girl was scared and lodged a police report on Sunday night.

The police arrested the boy yesterday and remanded him for three days for further investigation.